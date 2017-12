It's not the holidays without a little mistletoe!

Gwen Stefani is going big this Christmas season, and we don't just mean with her album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The 48-year-old singer excitedly documented her Christmas Eve celebrations on her Instagram Story, which included going b-a-n-a-n-a-s when she heard her song being played during an NFL game and hanging out with family.

She also planted kisses on the men in her life thanks to a string of mistletoe at her holiday party.

The "Misery" singer first shared a sweet smooch with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen then got kisses from all three of her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale -- 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

She did have to test little Apollo on his knowledge of the tradition, though.



"Do you know what this is?" Gwen asked her youngest son, who responded, "It's a kisser?"

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Not bad, Apollo!



We can't wait to see how else the family is celebrating -- so, yes, we'll be living vicariously through Gwen's Instagram Stories all night long.

Happy holidays, Gwen and company!



RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Reveals Just How Much Blake Shelton Helped Inspire 'Christmas Eve'

Blake Shelton Celebrates 'Voice' Victory With Gwen Stefani and Her Kids in Adorable Videos!

Gwen Stefani's Kids Show Off Their Adorable Christmas Tradition During Her Holiday Special

Related Gallery