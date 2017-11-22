Gwen Stefani Reveals the Hilarious Christmas Gift She’s Getting Blake Shelton
What do you buy the Sexiest Man Alive? Gwen Stefani opened up about her Christmas present plans for her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.
The 48-year-old musician had a tough time coming up with a gift for her country beau.
“He's so hard to buy for! He already has the wildebeests [on his ranch], I was gonna get him that,” Stefani said of the Oklahoma native. “But I think that, because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house -- because he's too big -- I'm like, OK, I'm gonna get you a couch and that's gonna be your Christmas present. I'm putting it outside so he can [have campfires]. I try to make him feel comfortable in LA."
As for Shelton’s beloved La-Z-Boy that was featured in his “Sexiest Man Alive” spread, Stefani quipped, “He’s going to keep that one in Oklahoma.”
The No Doubt frontwoman admitted she’s mostly responsible for this year’s cover star.
"That is not his thing at all,” she told Fallon of the People magazine honor. “I feel responsible a little bit, because he called me, and he's like, 'I gotta talk to you about something. They want me to do this, and I hate doing photo shoots. I'm not gonna do it.' I was like, 'Why would you not do it? Your record just came out. You're gonna look back, and you're gonna regret it. Come on, just live in the moment. Everybody wants to see you do a photo shoot. I wanna see you do a photo shoot!’ And I kind of convinced him."
It’s a busy season for Stefani, who is currently promoting her new Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.
Opening up about her song “Christmas Eve,” Stefani revealed, “What's crazy is that Blake heard it, and he loved it so much that he decided to put it on his Christmas record and record it, which, nobody's ever recorded any of my songs, and especially not like, the hottest cowboy ever, Sexiest Man Alive."
