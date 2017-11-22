Gwen Stefani Reveals the Hilarious Christmas Gift She’s Getting Blake Shelton

What do you buy the Sexiest Man Alive? Gwen Stefani opened up about her Christmas present plans for her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old musician had a tough time coming up with a gift for her country beau.

“He's so hard to buy for! He already has the wildebeests [on his ranch], I was gonna get him that,” Stefani said of the Oklahoma native. “But I think that, because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house -- because he's too big -- I'm like, OK, I'm gonna get you a couch and that's gonna be your Christmas present. I'm putting it outside so he can [have campfires]. I try to make him feel comfortable in LA."

As for Shelton’s beloved La-Z-Boy that was featured in his “Sexiest Man Alive” spread, Stefani quipped, “He’s going to keep that one in Oklahoma.”