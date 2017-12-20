Gwen Stefani Reveals Just How Much Blake Shelton Helped Inspire 'Christmas Eve'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a great team!

During her upcoming takeover for TuneIn’s "Holiday Hits" channel, the 48-year-old singer explains the wonderful inspiration behind her song, "Christmas Eve."

"When I think of the holiday season, I'm always going to think of this song, because this is a song that I wrote when I was on Blake Shelton's ranch," Stefani explains. "I was out for a run. It was this gorgeous day, and I was praying, and this song just came to me. The chorus just came to me."

"When Blake heard the song, he loved it so much that he wanted to record it for his Christmas album, which was completely a shock and blew me away," she continued. "It's the first time anyone's ever recorded one of my songs."



She also noted that Shelton had the idea to include children singing on the track.

The festive single is featured on both the country singer's holiday album, Cheers, It's Christmas, and Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas LP.

Last week, the lovebirds performed a sweet duet of their song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," during Stefani's holiday special of the same name on NBC.

The couple kept the PDA to a minimum on stage but couldn't take their eyes off one another. Watch their adorable performance in the video below.

Stefani's full interview will air this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m. PT at http://tunein.com/gwenstefani.

