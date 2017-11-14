Gwen Stefani Reveals What's Sexiest About 'Sexiest Man Alive' Blake Shelton (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton may have just been named People's Sexiest Man Alive, but he always had that title in Gwen Stefani's eyes.

ET's Nancy O'Dell sat down with the 48-year-old singer on Tuesday, just before the announcement, where she revealed what she finds sexiest about her boyfriend of two years.

"I heard that [he might be the Sexiest Man Alive] and I was like, 'Let me think about this.' That makes me look pretty rad," she joked. "If it happens, OK. That would be cool, really cool."

"What defines sexy?" she asked. "I think somebody that is humble, kind, down to earth, talented, on the top of their game, should I keep going?"