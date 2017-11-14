Gwen Stefani Says She Wants to Be Mariah Carey, Opens Up About New Christmas Album (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani brings her own special flavor to the holidays with her new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas-- but according to the GRAMMY winner, she was channeling another star.

"I want to be Mariah Carey," Stefani revealed to ET's Nancy O'Dell on Tuesday. "I mean, she's the one who just... she killed it, you know what I mean?"

"That would be my fantasy [to create a Christmas classic]," she added.

While Stefani doesn't cover Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," she does sing six other holiday favorites, as well as six new Christmas songs on her new album.