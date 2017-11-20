Gwen Stefani Talks Going Through 'So Much Heartache' Before Dating Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past few years.

The 48-year-old singer covers the December issue of Marie Claire magazine, and admits when it comes to her life, "The whole thing has been crazy. I mean completely, totally crazy."

Before getting together with Black Shelton, Stefani experienced her fair share of heartbreak, noting that she's only been in two serious relationships prior to striking up a romance with the country crooner. In 2015, she called it quits from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, and prior to that, she had a seven-year relationship with No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.