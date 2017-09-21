Gwen Stefani Teases New Christmas Song With Blake Shelton -- Listen to 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'!
Gwen Stefani is getting into the holiday spirit -- with a little help from her man!
The singer revealed the tracklist for her upcoming Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, on Thursday, featuring a little teaser of the title track, a duet with Blake Shelton.
"#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmasout Oct 6th!!" the 47-year-old songstress captioned the post. "Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx."
Listen below:
MORE: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Still Very Happy & 'Committed to One Another' After Nearly 2 Years
Shelton tweeted out in support of his girlfriend's album, writing, "Daddy likey..."
As with most pop star Christmas albums, You Make It Feel Like Christmas -- out Oct. 6 -- also features a slew of holiday standards. Here's the tracklist:
"Jingle Bells
"Let It Snow"
"My Gift Is You"
"Silent Night"
"When I Was a Little Girl"
"Last Christmas"
"You Make It Feel Like Christmas"
"Under the Christmas Lights"
"Santa Baby"
"White Christmas"
"Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes"
"Christmas Eve"
MORE: Gwen Stefani's Kids Adorably Dance in Blake Shelton's New Music Video -- Watch!
Looks like we'll be hearing a lot of Stefani in our speakers all holiday season!
Watch the video below for a relationship update on Stefani and Shelton nearly two years into their romance!