Gwen Stefani Teases New Christmas Song With Blake Shelton -- Listen to 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'!

Gwen Stefani is getting into the holiday spirit -- with a little help from her man!

The singer revealed the tracklist for her upcoming Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, on Thursday, featuring a little teaser of the title track, a duet with Blake Shelton.

"#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmasout Oct 6th!!" the 47-year-old songstress captioned the post. "Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx."

Listen below: