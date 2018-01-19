Gwen Stefani's Latest Beach Look Is Cali Girl Perfection: Pics!

Gwen Stefani is making it feel like summer!



While most of the country is still braving cold January temperatures, the 48-year-old singer has been soaking up the sun on the beaches of Playa del Carmen in Mexico with her beau, Blake Shelton. It's No Doubt that the pics of the lovebirds are too cute for words, but can we also talk about Stefani's killer bod?



The rocker flaunted her enviable abs in a winter white bikini top and matching bottoms, giving the two-piece a boho twist by pairing it with a fringe sweater and black mesh sarong.

Backgrid

The California girl accessorized her beachy chic look with layered gold necklaces, throwing her platinum blond locks into a messy top bun.

Backgrid

Shelton opted for a much more casual look, donning his signature baseball cap, a navy button-down shirt, board shorts and... yes, crocs.

Backgrid

Not the most fashionable choice of footwear in our opinion, but that's OK, because Stefani doesn't seem to mind her country crooner's style. In fact, she loves it!



"Gwen really loves Blake for who he is and has never once tried to change him or anything about him," a source told ET on Friday. "She even loves his style! She thinks he's such a manly man and is incredibly attracted to that about him."



Hear more -- and see all the pics! -- from their latest outing in the video below.



RELATED CONTENT:



Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Run Into Luke Bryan During Romantic Beach Stroll: Pics! (EXCLUSIVE)



Blake Shelton Attempts to Teach Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston How to Drive -- See the Epic Fail!



Gwen Stefani Is Still Smitten With Blake Shelton and 'Has Never Once' Tried to Change Him (Exclusive)

Related Gallery