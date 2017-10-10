Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie Claim Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Them
Hollywood is continuing to come forward.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are the latest actresses to speak out about the allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, claiming that Weinstein also exhibited inappropriate behavior towards them.
In an article published by on Tuesday, Paltrow recalls an alleged encounter with the producer before filming began on Emma. The actress, then 22, claims Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting, which ended with him allegedly placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.
“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow says, adding that she refused his alleged advances, and told a few friends, family members, her agent, and her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt. ET has learned that Pitt "strongly confronted [Weinstein] and told him repeatedly that it better never happen again."
"He screamed at me for a long time," Paltrow further claims about Weinstein, who allegedly berated her after discussing the incident. The actress says she thought she was going to lose her role in Emma. "It was brutal."
Despite the alleged incident, Paltrow continued to work with Weinstein, winning an Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. "I was expected to keep the secret," she explains.
Jolie also recounted a time when Weinstein allegedly made unwanted advances during the release of Playing by Heart in 1998.
“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie told The New York Times in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”
Rosanna Arquette, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Katherine Kendall, Dawn Dunning and Judith Godreche also came forward to tell their stories of alleged harassment by Weinstein for the New York Times article.
Weinstein was on Sunday, following the Times' initial article published on Thursday, which claimed that he had .
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
In a statement to the Times on Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister added: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”
ET has reached out to reps for Paltrow and Jolie for comment.
