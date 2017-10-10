Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie Claim Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Them

Hollywood is continuing to come forward.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are the latest actresses to speak out about the allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, claiming that Weinstein also exhibited inappropriate behavior towards them.

In an article published by on Tuesday, Paltrow recalls an alleged encounter with the producer before filming began on Emma. The actress, then 22, claims Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting, which ended with him allegedly placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow says, adding that she refused his alleged advances, and told a few friends, family members, her agent, and her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt. ET has learned that Pitt "strongly confronted [Weinstein] and told him repeatedly that it better never happen again."