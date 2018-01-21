Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts Engagement Ring at Producers Guild Awards -- See the Pics!

Gwyneth Paltrow brought out the bling for the 2018 Producers Guild Awards.

The 45-year-old actress debuted her stunning engagement ring while presenting Ryan Murphy with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at the event, two months after ET learned of her engagement to Brad Falchuk.

The deep blue sparkler was hard to miss on Paltrow's left hand, standing out against her red-hot ensemble.

While a source told ET that Paltrow and Falchuk, who co-created Glee with Murphy, have been engaged for over a year, the actress has kept fans guessing by rocking different jewelry on her ring finger.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Murphy at the awards show, where he gushed about his friendship with Paltrow, calling her "great fun."

"The funny story about Gwyneth was the very first day I ever shot a television show was the day she won her Academy Award," he revealed. "So I vowed revenge that I would become friends with her and make me present at awards shows throughout the rest of my life."

"But she's just somebody that I always loved, and she agreed to be in my first movie [Running with Scissors] and sort of got the movie made with Annette Bening, and then we just became friends. She did Glee and won an Emmy, and she is an amazing person and very involved in my children's lives and my life," he continued. "I get emotional talking about her, she's just the best."

Paltrow and Falchuk opened up about their engagement for the first time in the new Sex & Love issue of Goop Magazine earlier this month. Watch below.

