Gwyneth Paltrow Interrupts James Corden’s ‘Goop’ Rant, Gets Him to Try Vaginal Steaming
Be careful when talking trash about Gwyneth Paltrow! James Corden got himself in a sticky situation on Monday night’s Late Late Show when he opened the show with a ranting monologue about Goop’s new magazine.
“For those of you who don’t know, a magazine is where you print out the Internet and you trick people into buying it,” he quipped. “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”
MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Semi-Nude for First ‘Goop’ Magazine Cover
He went on to mock the cover, which features the topless 44-year-old Oscar winner covered in brown mud.
“We actually fixed the cover to be more appropriate,” he joked, changing the name to “Poop.”
“Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet,” he declared just as Paltrow herself stepped out from behind a curtain behind him.
After rolling off a few more jokes, Corden realized she was there and was jokingly embarrassed.
“Hi James, just wanted to stop by,” Paltrow said, adding, “James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop.”
When Corden questioned this assertion, three members of his team -- Reggie, Gary, and Ian – all demonstrated some of Goop’s most famous practices like “grounding,” “cupping,” and even “vaginal steaming.”
“Doesn’t vaginal steaming require that you, you know, have a certain part of the body that you don’t have?” Corden asked his mic guy, Ian.
“Doesn’t matter, feels amazing!” Ian joked, while sitting on a steaming box with a towel covering his legs.
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'F**ked Up So Many Relationships,' Admits Romance Makes Her 'Most Vulnerable’
Eventually, Paltrow convinced the British host to try out some steaming of his own. Watch the clip to see the funny moment!
For more from Corden, watch the video below!