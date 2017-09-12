Gwyneth Paltrow Interrupts James Corden’s ‘Goop’ Rant, Gets Him to Try Vaginal Steaming

“Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet,” he declared just as Paltrow herself stepped out from behind a curtain behind him.

After rolling off a few more jokes, Corden realized she was there and was jokingly embarrassed.

“Hi James, just wanted to stop by,” Paltrow said, adding, “James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop.”

When Corden questioned this assertion, three members of his team -- Reggie, Gary, and Ian – all demonstrated some of Goop’s most famous practices like “grounding,” “cupping,” and even “vaginal steaming.”