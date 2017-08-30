Gwyneth Paltrow Pens Sweet Birthday Message to BFF Cameron Diaz: 'I Adore You'
Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz!
The Other Woman star turned 45 on Wednesday, and in honor of her special day, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to marvel over her BFF.
"Happy birthday @camerondiaz," Paltrow captioned a selfie of the two. "Your wisdom, humor, loyalty, cooking skills, guffaws, and ice cubes in rose get me through my life."
"I adore you with all my ❤️," she continued. "(And yes, we are wearing bibs in this picture)."
Back in June, Paltrow revealed to ET that she was going to take a step back from acting at Goop's Wellness Summit in Culver City, California.
"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," she said at the time. "I felt the need to make myself whole."
