Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Semi-Nude for First ‘Goop’ Magazine Cover

Gwyneth Paltrow bares it all.

Drenched in clay and wearing only undergarments, the 44-year-old actress stripped down for the cover of her new magazine. The wellness guru and founder of Goop has teamed up with Condé Nast to launch Goop magazine, which will run as a collectible edition that will cover beauty secrets, wellness advice and healthy recipes.

In the debut issue of Goop, Paltrow talks about her first cleanse, her approach to health after her father’s terminal cancer and why she tried bee-venom therapy. The publication hits newsstands on Sept. 19.

“I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, What’s that? I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better,” she writes in her first editor’s letter. “I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?”

The star also shares that her lifestyle changed after her father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I was sort of pushing this can of processed protein food directly into his stomach, and I remember thinking, Really? Is this really healing? There’s a bunch of chemicals in this. It was the first time I contemplated [the idea] that you could have autonomy over your own health,” she says.

She also notes that being in touch with nature has great benefits. “For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it’s so healing. It’s hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that ‘I feel good.’ But by trying, you get so much juice out of life,” she explains.

