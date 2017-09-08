Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Semi-Nude for First ‘Goop’ Magazine Cover

In the debut issue of Goop, Paltrow talks about her first cleanse, her approach to health after her father’s terminal cancer and why she tried bee-venom therapy. The publication hits newsstands on Sept. 19.

“I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, What’s that? I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better,” she writes in her first editor’s letter. “I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?”

The star also shares that her lifestyle changed after her father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.