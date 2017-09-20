Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans for Goop TV Show, Slams Haters: 'If You Want to F**k With Me, Bring Your A Game'

Gwyneth Paltrow tells it like it is!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporteron Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress commented on criticism about her acting career and entrepreneurial endeavors, declaring that if someone has something negative to say about her, they better back it up with facts.

"I'm interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections," Paltrow said. "If you want to f**k with me, bring your A game."

The Goop CEO says she is self-aware enough to know where she falls short, and where she doesn't.