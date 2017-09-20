Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans for Goop TV Show, Slams Haters: 'If You Want to F**k With Me, Bring Your A Game'
Gwyneth Paltrow tells it like it is!
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporteron Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress commented on criticism about her acting career and entrepreneurial endeavors, declaring that if someone has something negative to say about her, they better back it up with facts.
"I'm interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections," Paltrow said. "If you want to f**k with me, bring your A game."
The Goop CEO says she is self-aware enough to know where she falls short, and where she doesn't.
"[Being a celebrity] makes [doing business] much more difficult. For the business I'm creating, it's an obstacle I always have to overcome," she explained. "For example, Reese [Witherspoon], who is a dear friend, has this quickly growing Draper James [clothing] business, and she leverages her celebrity in a great way for her brand."
"For this model -- where I'm trying to make Goop bigger than me and its own brand -- you become inextricably linked," she continued. "I'm a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not."
Paltrow, does admit, however, that her celebrity can "open doors" as well.
"I don't know many young entrepreneurs who can call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger, [Facebook COO] Sheryl Sandberg or [Airbnb founder] Brian Chesky, and they are kind enough to waste a little bit of their day to help me. So in that respect, my celebrity has been a huge asset," she said, before opening up about expanding her business into an area she's more familiar with: show business.
"What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title The Radical Wellness Show," Paltrow revealed. "I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness. We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase."
The actress said she will, however, be stepping away from film.
"I need to be here right now," Paltrow said of her company. "I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically—why the hell did I give this up?'"
