Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'F**ked Up So Many Relationships,' Admits Romance Makes Her 'Most Vulnerable'

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't necessarily exude confidence in all areas of her life.

During an interview with Sophia Amoruso on the Girlboss podcast, the 44-year-old actress admitted that she sometimes feels like she falls short when it comes to the romantic relationships in her life.

"I've f**ked up so many relationships," she confided to Amoruso. "I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie."