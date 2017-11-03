Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Happy' to Have 'Played Small Part' In the Fall of Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her story about Harvey Weinstein in the hopes that other women won't experience the sexual harassment she claims she did.

In an interview with CNBC's "Trailblazers" on Friday, the 45-year-old actress opened up about her decision to come forward and the conversation Weinstein's downfall has started about sexual misconduct in and outside of Hollywood.

"I think it's incredible what's happening," Paltrow said. "This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries."

Paltrow came forward last month alleging that Weinstein had sexually harassed her when was just 22 and working on the film, Emma. Her claims -- and the claims of many others -- helped spark the #MeToo movement on social media and have led to repercussions for several Hollywood heavyweights accused of sexual harassment and assault.