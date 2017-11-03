Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Happy' to Have 'Played Small Part' In the Fall of Harvey Weinstein
Gwyneth Paltrow shared her story about Harvey Weinstein in the hopes that other women won't experience the sexual harassment she claims she did.
In an interview with CNBC's "Trailblazers" on Friday, the 45-year-old actress opened up about her decision to come forward and the conversation Weinstein's downfall has started about sexual misconduct in and outside of Hollywood.
"I think it's incredible what's happening," Paltrow said. "This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries."
Paltrow came forward last month alleging that Weinstein had sexually harassed her when was just 22 and working on the film, Emma. Her claims -- and the claims of many others -- helped spark the #MeToo movement on social media and have led to repercussions for several Hollywood heavyweights accused of sexual harassment and assault.
More than 60 women have come forward accusing Weinstein of inappropriate sexual conduct in the month since The New York Times' initial piece accusing him of sexual harassment over the last three decades. The producer has "unequivocally denied" any and all claims of non-consensual sex.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," his lawyer said in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."
