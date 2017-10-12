Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Selfie With Daughter Apple Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Gwyneth Paltrow is focusing on what's important to her.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet selfie with her daughter, Apple, in honor of International Day of the Girl.
"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother). #internationaldayofthegirl," Paltrow captioned the pic.
Paltrow was one of many women who came forward after The New York Times' initial story last week accusing famed producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing women for three decades. The Iron Man star, alongside other A-listers like Angelina Jolie, claimed that Weinstein had sexually harassed her when she was 22 years old.
“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said of her encounter with Weinstein, explaining that she was "expected to keep the secret."
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times' inital report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
