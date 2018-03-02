Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Ex-Husband Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow still has a lot of love for Chris Martin.

The Goop creator shared a sweet snapshot of her and her ex-husband with their two kids, Apple and Moses, on Instagram to wish the Coldplay frontman a happy 41st birthday on Friday.

"Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two. 💖," Paltrow captioned the beachside pic. The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and announced they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later and have since remained on friendly terms.

Shakira, who has previously collaborated with Martin, also took to Twitter to share a sweet note dedicated to the singer.

"Happy birthday Chris, and thanks for being there for me when I needed you!" she wrote alongside a picture of the two.

Happy birthday Chris, and thanks for being there for me when I needed you! pic.twitter.com/b6QpWVXZ95 — Shakira (@shakira) March 2, 2018

Ironically, Paltrow's fiancé, Brad Falchuk, also celebrated his 47th birthday just a day earlier.

The Shakespeare in Love star shared a black-and-white shirtless pic of her beau on Thursday, captioning the pic, "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon."

ET first learned that Paltrow and Falchuk were engaged in November, and had been keeping it a secret for a whole year. The couple didn’t confirm the news until January, releasing a joint statement about how in love they were.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” read Paltrow and Falchuk's statement.

Last month, ET chatted with the entrepreneur about her secret engagement and upcoming wedding. She also spoke about how she and Martin continue to be the best of friends and why she won't have a big wedding this time.

