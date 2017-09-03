Hailey Baldwin is the Best Maid of Honor Ever, Hilariously Dances to Drake
It was a Baldwin girls get-together over the weekend as sisters and cousins came together to celebrate Alaia Baldwin's wedding.
Hailey Baldwin was a glamorous maid of honor for her sister, posting this selfie with a pre-ceremony drink.
Ireland Baldwin, cousin to Hailey and Alaia, was also a bridesmaid and shared a beautiful pic with the mother of the bride.
She also shared the newlyweds' cake cutting ceremony, as the guests cheered them on.
The night was filled with dancing, as Hailey danced with her now married sister, and Ireland joined in on the fun.
Fellow famous offspring Sailor Brinkley Cook was also in attendance, sharing this beautiful final shot of Alaia Baldwin and her husband walking down the aisle.
Hailey got her groove on at the reception, adorably pestering her mom with her dance moves to Drake's "Ice Melts." The two were rumored to have been a couple at one point, but it appears now Hailey is just a fan.
