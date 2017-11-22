Hailey Baldwin Celebrates 21st Birthday With Kendall Jenner in NYC -- See the Snaps!

Happy Birthday, Hailey Baldwin!



The blond beauty turned 21 on Wednesday, kicking off the celebrations a night early in New York City with her closest pals by her side.



A source tells ET that the party took place in a private room at the Japanese hot spot Zuma New York and carried on late into the early hours of Wednesday. Baldwin invited about 30 guests, including Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Kelia Moniz, Danielle Pontes, Marianne Fonseca and Mark Herzlich.



"When the clock struck midnight, she was surprised with a personalized cake and everyone sang happy birthday," the source said.



Inside the party, guests were first treated to an omakase-style feast. The entire room was decorated with black helium balloons and featured a black-and-white photo booth. Naturally, the guests couldn't help themselves from snapping a ton of pics!



"Hello world I'm 21," the birthday girl captioned one of the photos.