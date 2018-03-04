Halle Berry Brings the Fire to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Werk, Halle Berry!

The 51-year-old actress looked ageless as ever at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Berry put her toned bod on display in an eye-catching long sleeve mini dress by Zuhair Murad. The stunning piece featured a plunging neckline, and was adorned with red Aztec motifs and silver crystalized symbolic shapes. The mother of two wore her hair straight over her shoulders and kept her makeup simple to let the dress shine.

The Oscar winner hasn’t been shy about showing off the hard work that goes into her flawless physique. She took to Instagram just two days earlier to show off one of her favorite yoga poses.

The actress wasn't the only star to rock their fashion A-game on Sunday night. See more from the Oscars in the video below.

