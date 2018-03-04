Oscars

Halle Berry Brings the Fire to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
halle_berry_gettyimages-927348402.jpg
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Werk, Halle Berry!

The 51-year-old actress looked ageless as ever at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Berry put her toned bod on display in an eye-catching long sleeve mini dress by Zuhair Murad. The stunning piece featured a plunging neckline, and was adorned with red Aztec motifs and silver crystalized symbolic shapes. The mother of two wore her hair straight over her shoulders and kept her makeup simple to let the dress shine.

halle_berry_gettyimages-927338556.jpg
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
halle_berry_gettyimages-927348402.jpg
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Oscar winner hasn’t been shy about showing off the hard work that goes into her flawless physique. She took to Instagram just two days earlier to show off one of her favorite yoga poses.

This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The actress wasn't the only star to rock their fashion A-game on Sunday night. See more from the Oscars in the video below. 

