Halle Berry Confirms Relationship With Alex Da Kid on Instagram -- See the Sweet Pic!
Halle Berry has made it Instagram official!
The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star confirmed her relationship with British music producer Alex Da Kid on social media on Tuesday, with a sweet photo of the couple captioned, simply, "My balance."
A source tells ET that Alex is a low-key guy. “He is a very chill guy and soft spoken. He's low key and a really nice guy. He's very creative and serious about his music,” the source said.
Romance rumors have been swirling about Berry and her 35-year-old beau since last month, when the two were reportedly spotted out together in Los Angeles.
ET talked to Berry at the London premiere of Kingsman on Monday night, where she didn't dish on her love life, but did open up about the excitement of an international premiere.
EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'Kingsman 2' London Premiere
"I've been a big fan of these kind of movies," the Oscar winner said of the action-packed comedy. "I was in a [James Bond] movie, and that royal premiere is one of the fondest memories of my career. So, to be back here in London for another premiere that's equally as special is really exciting."
Meanwhile, Berry's co-star, Channing Tatum, also talked to ET at the premiere and admitted he was a little scared, as the prank war between him and Berry was only getting more intense!
EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum Praises Wife Jenna's Booty at 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Premiere
Watch the video below for what he had to say.