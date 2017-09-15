Halle Berry Dared Channing Tatum to Dress Up as Elsa From 'Frozen' and Sing 'Let It Go' -- See What Happened!
Channing Tatum: heartthrob, dancer, actor… princess?
Oh yes! The creator of Magic Mike Live was a guest on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he hilariously accepted a dare from his Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star, Halle Berry, to dress up as princess Elsa from Disney's Frozen.
And he went all out! Tatum rocked a platinum blond wig, crown, sparkly statement necklace and lavender prom gown, doing his best to lip sync all the words and dance along to the most popular song from the movie, "Let It Go."
WATCH: Channing Tatum on Meeting 'Kingsman' Co-Star Halle Berry for the First Time: 'She Is So Beautiful'
There was lots of twirling, shimmying and boob grabbing. See for yourself by clicking HERE.
So where did all this stem from?
Earlier this year, Tatum dared Berry to drink a full glass of whiskey at Comic-Con. He took it one step further by having a group of his Magic Mike Live dancers give her a lap dance during her latest appearance on Ellen last week.
"This was my way of apologizing," Tatum explained, trying not to burst out in laughter. "Let me bring you this joy."
Obviously, the 51-year-old actress had to get back at him somehow! We think it's safe to say they're now even.