Halle Berry Dared Channing Tatum to Dress Up as Elsa From 'Frozen' and Sing 'Let It Go' -- See What Happened!

So where did all this stem from?



Earlier this year, Tatum dared Berry to drink a full glass of whiskey at Comic-Con. He took it one step further by having a group of his Magic Mike Live dancers give her a lap dance during her latest appearance on Ellen last week.



"This was my way of apologizing," Tatum explained, trying not to burst out in laughter. "Let me bring you this joy."



Obviously, the 51-year-old actress had to get back at him somehow! We think it's safe to say they're now even.