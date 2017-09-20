Halle Berry Goes on Romantic Dinner Date With Alex Da Kid After Going Public With New Romance: Pic!
Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid are done keeping their relationship under wraps.
The 51-year-old actress and her boyfriend, 35-year-old British music producer Alex Da Kid, stepped out for dinner in London on Tuesday night, hours after Berry confirmed their relationship on Instagram.
Berry looked flawless as usual in a trench coat, black leather pants and boots, linking arms with her new beau, who kept it casual in a baseball shirt, sweats and white sneakers.
The actress also has a sense of humor about recently reaching a huge milestone on Instagram. Berry shared a photo of herself rocking a furry coat while sitting on the toilet in her bathroom, with her pants down and a glass of wine next to her. The hilarious snap was in celebration of hitting two million followers on the platform.
"When 2M followers walk in on you," Berry joked. "Love to all of you!"
All eyes were on Berry's Instagram account on Tuesday, when she shared a pic of her snuggling with Alex Da Kid, writing, "My balance."
A source told ET that Berry's new man is "low-key."
“He is a very chill guy and soft spoken," the source said of Alex. "He's low key and a really nice guy. He's very creative and serious about his music."
