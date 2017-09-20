Halle Berry Goes on Romantic Dinner Date With Alex Da Kid After Going Public With New Romance: Pic!

Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid are done keeping their relationship under wraps.

The 51-year-old actress and her boyfriend, 35-year-old British music producer Alex Da Kid, stepped out for dinner in London on Tuesday night, hours after Berry confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Berry looked flawless as usual in a trench coat, black leather pants and boots, linking arms with her new beau, who kept it casual in a baseball shirt, sweats and white sneakers.