Halle Berry Says She Got Fired as a Bartender When She Was Underage, But That's Not Why!

Halle Berry may be a glamorous Oscar winner these days, but in her youth, she was an underage bartender! The 51-year-old actress opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night about her pre-Hollywood life as a bartender in Chicago.

“I wasn’t even old enough to be a bartender. I was in a big city, and I was 19 years old,” she recalled. “I wasn’t very good, but I ended up being good because I would say, ‘OK, so what do you want?’ And they would say, ‘Sex on the beach,’ and I would say, ‘Interesting, what is in a Sex on the Beach?’ And they would tell me, and I would just start pouring.”