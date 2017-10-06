Halle Berry Shares Flashback Friday Photo With Advice to Younger Self: 'Do It All the Same'
Halle Berry has some advice for her younger self.
In a Flashback Friday post on Instagram, the 51-year-old shared a photo of herself from her younger days with some words of wisdom.
"If I could give this young girl some advice," she wrote, "I’d tell her to do it all the same... no regrets. #FBF"
That fresh-faced girl, of course, is now an A-list Oscar winner, with a movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, currently in theaters and a wonderful new boyfriend by her side.
In September, Berry confirmed her realtionship with British music producer Alex da Kid on Instagram, with a sweet photo of the couple captioned, simply, "My balance."
