Halle Berry Slays James Corden in Epic Rap Battle -- Watch!

Halle Berry came to slay!
The 51-year-old actress appeared with James Cordon on Tuesday's premiere of his new series, TBS' Drop the Mic -- and she did not disappoint.
Corden first went after Berry's career -- "Let’s not pretend that Catwoman didn’t suck. Halle, that was a Batman movie, how’d you mess that up?" he rapped -- but after the Oscar winner's epic response, things got personal.
"I’m glad Swordfish was to your satisfaction. It’s probably the only time your d*ck has seen some action,” she said. “Yes, everybody knows Catwoman tanked, but I took Kingsman to the motherf**kin’ bank… James has a Tony, that’s cool and all. But I have an Oscar, so suck my Monster balls!"
"Halle is a classic. This whole thing’s tragic. You’re just Viola Davis but not as charismatic," Corden spat back. "Sure you won an Oscar but I question the voters. I use my Gothica DVD as a drink coaster… 2008 you were Sexiest Woman Alive. Was that a moment when Beyoncé briefly died?"
The battle continued to heat up from there, with Corden choosing to end by slamming Berry's three divorces.
"When it comes to getting married, three divorces is enough. Forget signing autographs. Sign a prenup,” he yelled. “You’ve done so many X-Men movies, maybe a dozen. I heard X-Men and I thought it was about your husbands.”
"Now, why are you so angry and pushy?" Berry fought back. "Of course you hated Catwoman -- you never get p**sy!"
Drop the Mic airs on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.
