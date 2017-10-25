Halle Berry Slays James Corden in Epic Rap Battle -- Watch!

Halle Berry came to slay!

The 51-year-old actress appeared with James Cordon on Tuesday's premiere of his new series, TBS' Drop the Mic -- and she did not disappoint.

Corden first went after Berry's career -- "Let’s not pretend that Catwoman didn’t suck. Halle, that was a Batman movie, how’d you mess that up?" he rapped -- but after the Oscar winner's epic response, things got personal.

"I’m glad Swordfish was to your satisfaction. It’s probably the only time your d*ck has seen some action,” she said. “Yes, everybody knows Catwoman tanked, but I took Kingsman to the motherf**kin’ bank… James has a Tony, that’s cool and all. But I have an Oscar, so suck my Monster balls!"