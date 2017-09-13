Halle Berry Wows With Cleavage-Heavy Ensemble at 'Kings' TIFF Premiere Party -- See the Pics!
Halle Berry has got it going on!
The 51-year-old actress stepped out to attend the Kings premiere pre-cocktail reception at Bisha Hotel Toronto in Canada, held during the Toronto International Film Festival, where she wowed in a cleavage-bearing ensemble.
Berry rocked a plunging black jumpsuit with detailed purple and blue embroidery, which she accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a couple of rings. The Extant star completed her look with soft, natural makeup and a braided ponytail.
Berry is currently promoting Kings, which is about a foster family in South Central Los Angeles and their lives a few weeks before the city erupted in violence in 1992, following the verdict of the Rodney King trial.
ET last caught up with Berry at San Diego Comic-Con in July, after she apparently downed a pint of bourbon during the Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel.
"I'm a little drunk right now!" she joked on the red carpet post-panel. "No, just kidding!...I never drink and tell! Let that be a mystery to the world."
