'Halloween' Is Back and Michael Myers Is After Jamie Lee Curtis Once Again -- See the First Photo!
He's baaack!
On Friday, news broke that another Halloween movie will be released on Oct. 19, 2018, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode.
Both Curtis and Blumhouse Productions shared a photo on Instagram of the 58-year-old actress standing confidently in front of her house while Michael Myers lurks behind her with a knife. Turn around!
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. Forty years later," Curtis captioned the image. "Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18."
According to a press release, Strode "comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."
The horror movie also has some heavy hitters behind the scenes, with the Halloween creator, John Carpenter, serving as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film, along with Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity) acting as a producer.
Fans of the franchise may be surprised to learn that Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green and Eastbound and Down star Danny McBride are the ones who wrote the upcoming film. Green also acted as the director and "has crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film," according to the press release.
Meanwhile, stars of a more family friendly October film, Hocus Pocus, have been hinting at a sequel for some time now. Check out what Sarah Jessica Parker told ET about a possible reboot: