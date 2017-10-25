‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Shines During ’Tonight Show’ Impromptu Freestyle: Watch the Video!

Jimmy Fallon loves interacting with his audience and he took them for quite a spin on Tuesday night!

During a Freestylin’ with The Roots segment, Lin-Manuel Miranda came on stage to spit some rhymes in a surprise appearance.

The segment kicked-off with The Roots singer Black Thought preforming a “Monster Mash”-inspired number about velvet and the crucial role is plays in fall fashion. Then, after Fallon correctly quipped to an audience member that candy corn is just “three levels of the same flavor,” Black Thought did a spot-on impression of Bruce Springsteen singing about Halloween candy.

To introduce Miranda, Fallon asked an adorable audience member named Olivia what she thought the broadway musical about her life would be called. She quickly replied with “The Sassy Life”.

When he heard the name of the fake musical, Miranda exclaimed, “It sings! It sings, Jimmy! It sings!”

Fallon requested a Hamilton-style song. The creator of the Broadway smash hit went on to rhyme the word “stevia” with “Olivia," which is just one of the reasons why Lin-Manuel Miranda is a once-in-a-generation genius who you cannot help but adore.

Even though he's no longer on Broadway, Miranda is staying busy and recently wrote and released the song “Almost Like Praying” to raise money for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.