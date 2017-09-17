'The Handmaid's Tale' Is First Streaming Show to Win Best Drama Emmy

A gleefully flabbergasted Elisabeth Moss, who had won Outstanding Lead Actress one award prior, was first onstage to hug presenter Oprah Winfrey. Moss was joined by the rest of the cast, series creator Bruce Miller and author Margaret Atwood, who wrote the dystopian novel in 1985 and "created this world for all of us," Miller said.

After acknowledging his "incredible" cast and crew, Miller thanked Hulu and joked, "You guys supported us when we wanted to do horrible things to Rory Gilmore." (Alexis Bledel smiled good-naturedly in the background.)

"It's telling me to wrap it up," he concluded. "Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for."

(Meanwhile, none of the Handmaid's Tale winners thanked -- as Emmys host Stephen Colbert advised in his opening monologue -- Game of Thrones. "For not being eligible this year," Colbert quipped of 2015 and 2016's Outstanding Drama winner.)

Including its series win, Handmaid's Tale collected a grand total of eight Emmys: Moss won Lead Actress in a Drama, Bledel won Guest Actress in a Drama and Ann Dowd won Supporting Actress in a Drama, as well as wins for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program. Blessed be the fruit.