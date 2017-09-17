'Handmaid's Tale' Star Ann Dowd Cries Over Shocking Emmy Win: 'I Don’t Have the Words'
The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd was shocked after her name was called as winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, beating out the likes of This Is Us’Chrissy Metz, Stranger Things’Millie Bobby Brown and Westworld’s Thandie Newton.
Dowd’s stunned expression as she made her way up the stairs was both endearing and unforgettable.
“I think this is a dream, you know. I know it’s an actor’s dream and I’m deeply grateful to you,” an overly emotional Dowd said while accepting her award. “I’ve been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don’t have the words, so I thank you.”
The 61-year-old actress went on to thank the creative team behind The Handmaid’s Tale, which has been cleaning up at the Emmys, thanking Hulu, MGM Television Studios, author Margaret Atwood, producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield and star Elisabeth Moss.
“I love you, doll,” Dowd said, singling out Moss.
Dowd also addressed her fellow nominees and her longtime manager, whom she said gave her a shot “many years ago,” and her agent. She also adorably thanked her husband, Larry, and her three children. “Thank you so very much!” she said.
After Dowd’s win, former Freaks and Geeks co-star Busy Philipps took to Twitter to praise her TV mom, writing, “The incredible Ann Dowd played my mom on Freaks and Geeks. I learned more from her in those scenes than any class I've ever taken. Truly.”
"We just had our 33rd anniversary so this is a lovely time away from us," Dowd adorably told ET's Lauren Zima of her date night with her husband. "We live in New York City. My youngest is home, so this is just a very special weekend for us."
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.