'Handmaid's Tale' Star Ann Dowd Cries Over Shocking Emmy Win: 'I Don’t Have the Words'

The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd was shocked after her name was called as winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, beating out the likes of This Is Us’Chrissy Metz, Stranger Things’Millie Bobby Brown and Westworld’s Thandie Newton.

Dowd’s stunned expression as she made her way up the stairs was both endearing and unforgettable.

“I think this is a dream, you know. I know it’s an actor’s dream and I’m deeply grateful to you,” an overly emotional Dowd said while accepting her award. “I’ve been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don’t have the words, so I thank you.”

The 61-year-old actress went on to thank the creative team behind The Handmaid’s Tale, which has been cleaning up at the Emmys, thanking Hulu, MGM Television Studios, author Margaret Atwood, producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield and star Elisabeth Moss.