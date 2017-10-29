'Happy Gilmore' Actor Christopher McDonald Arrested on Charges of Drunk Driving

This isn't the first time the actor has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. In October 2013, he was taken into custody in Wilmington, North Carolina, after he was stopped and failed a breathalyzer test. He was released on $1,000 bail at the time.

Speaking with Wilmington's Star Newsafter that incident, McDonald said "The whole thing was unfortunate."

The actor also claimed that he wasn't driving when arrested by the State Highway Patrol. However, under North Carolina law, a person can be arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated even if the vehicle they are in isn't in motion.