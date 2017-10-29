'Happy Gilmore' Actor Christopher McDonald Arrested on Charges of Drunk Driving
Actor Christopher McDonald was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend, ET has learned.
Public Information Officer Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that the 62-year-old character actor was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Saturday at 9:27 p.m.
Bachman confirmed that McDonald was booked at the Big Bear Jail at 11:40 p.m., on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with over 0.8 blood alcohol content.
The actor -- best known for his roles in Happy Gilmore, Thelma & Louise, the NBC series Harry's Law and, most recently, as the owner of the owner of the Dallas Cowboys on HBO's Ballers -- allegedly veered off the highway and crashed into a gas meter, TMZ reports.
ET has reached out to McDonald's rep for comment.
This isn't the first time the actor has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. In October 2013, he was taken into custody in Wilmington, North Carolina, after he was stopped and failed a breathalyzer test. He was released on $1,000 bail at the time.
Speaking with Wilmington's Star Newsafter that incident, McDonald said "The whole thing was unfortunate."
The actor also claimed that he wasn't driving when arrested by the State Highway Patrol. However, under North Carolina law, a person can be arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated even if the vehicle they are in isn't in motion.
Earlier this week, famed golfer Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Florida, following his arrest for driving under the influence on May 29, after being found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes. While the 41-year-old golf pro blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, a toxicology test obtained by ET showed that he had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his system.
As stipulated by his guilty plea, Woods will enter a one-year diversion program that prohibits the use of alcohol or any drugs not prescribed by a doctor. He will also be subject to random alcohol and drug testing during that time. Additionally, he is obligated to pay a $250 fine and complete DUI school, drug abuse treatment and 50 hours of community service. Check out the video below to hear more about his arrest.