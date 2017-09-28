Harper Beckham Gets Her First Soccer Lesson From Dad David -- Watch the Adorable Videos!
Harper Beckham is just like her daddy!
David Beckham shared adorable clips of him teaching his 6-year-old daughter some of his moves on the field on Thursday.
"Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️," the 42-year-old former soccer star captioned the first black-and-white Instagram video of Harper kicking the ball while holding on to his hand. At the end of the clip, the two embrace and it's just too cute for words!
In the second video, Harper impresses her pops while he throws her the ball and she kicks it back to him.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My," he captioned the cute clip.
Earlier this week, Harper's mom, Victoria, shared an adorable pic of Harper hugging David, captioning the pic, "I love my daddy x Kisses 💕 we love u @davidbeckham."
There's no doubt that David adores his little girl and is loving that she's taking after him.
ET spoke with the Beckhams' eldest son, Brooklyn, in August, where he explained why he chose photography over following in his father's footsteps in the soccer world.
"I had a lot of pressure on me," he admitted. "Every time I made a mistake everyone was looking at me like, 'Oh my God, like, he made a mistake.'"
"I still really enjoy it and I still watch it with my dad all the time," he added. "But I kinda just wanted to go in my own direction."
