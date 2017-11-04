Harper Beckham Gets In the Holiday Spirit by Singing 'All I Want For Christmas' -- Watch!

It's only the first week of November, but Harper Beckham is ready for Christmas!

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet video of her 6-year-old daughter adorably singing to Mariah Carey's holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," while drawing a festive gingerbread man.

"4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! 😬 🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon," the 43-year-old fashion designer captioned the clip.