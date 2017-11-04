Harper Beckham Gets In the Holiday Spirit by Singing 'All I Want For Christmas' -- Watch!
It's only the first week of November, but Harper Beckham is ready for Christmas!
Victoria Beckham shared a sweet video of her 6-year-old daughter adorably singing to Mariah Carey's holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," while drawing a festive gingerbread man.
"4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! 😬 🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon," the 43-year-old fashion designer captioned the clip.
She also took to Instagram Stories to show off Harper's final creation.
Meanwhile, big brother Brooklyn Beckham seems to be missing his family because he posted the same video on Instagram with the caption, "Missing this one so much ❤️."
Brooklyn is currently at Parsons School of Design in New York City. During his time there, he's rekindled his romance with on-again off-again girlfriend Chloe Grace Mortez.
