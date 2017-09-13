Harrison Ford Comments on Carrie Fisher Revealing Their 'Star Wars' Affair: 'It Was Strange'

"It was strange. For me," he said of Fisher's book, which was released a month before her death last December. "[I was warned] to a degree."

At the time of their affair on the set of Star Wars in 1976, Fisher was just 19. Ford was 33, and married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt, with two children. He and Marquardt later filed for divorce in 1976.

"I don't know [what I thought of the book]," Ford tells GQ. "You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss."

The actor refuses to reveal if he wishes the memoir hadn't been written, but admits he "didn't" read it.