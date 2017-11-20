Harrison Ford Helps Woman After She Crashes Car Off the Highway

This isn't the first time Ford has offered a helping hand. In September, he was seen directing traffic in New York City after cars got backed up in the Midtown Tunnel.

In July 2000, Ford also rescued Sarah Hurst while piloting his helicopter. Hurst told ET that she was suffering from dehydration and altitude sickness during a hike off the Table Mountain in Teton County, Wyoming (altitude 11,106 ft.) when the action star came to her aid.

She further admitted that she didn't recognize the A-lister at first. "It totally threw me off -- he was wearing, I believe it was a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap or something," Hurst recalled. "And I thought, 'I don't know any football players.'"