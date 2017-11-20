Harrison Ford Helps Woman After She Crashes Car Off the Highway
Indiana Jones to the rescue!
Harrison Ford was a real-life hero on Sunday when, while driving down California State Road 126, he witnessed a woman lose control of her vehicle and swerve into an embankment, fire officials in Santa Paula, California, told ABC News.
The 75-year-old actor, along with several other good samaritans, helped the woman get to safety before the paramedics arrived at the scene.
This isn't the first time Ford has offered a helping hand. In September, he was seen directing traffic in New York City after cars got backed up in the Midtown Tunnel.
In July 2000, Ford also rescued Sarah Hurst while piloting his helicopter. Hurst told ET that she was suffering from dehydration and altitude sickness during a hike off the Table Mountain in Teton County, Wyoming (altitude 11,106 ft.) when the action star came to her aid.
She further admitted that she didn't recognize the A-lister at first. "It totally threw me off -- he was wearing, I believe it was a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap or something," Hurst recalled. "And I thought, 'I don't know any football players.'"
In addition to playing the hero in real life, Ford has recently been promoting his movie, Blade Runner 2049, with co-star Ryan Gosling, and shared with ET which of the 37-year-old heartthrob's movies is his favorite.
Spoiler alert, it's not The Notebook! Here's a look at Ford's exclusive interview with ET: