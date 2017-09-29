Harrison Ford Hilariously Forgets Ryan Gosling's Name -- Watch!
Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling may have worked together on Blade Runner 2049, but that doesn’t mean they're best buds.
The co-stars appeared on an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, where the 75-year-old actor was explaining how he got involved in the Blade Runner sequel when he jokingly blanked for a moment on Gosling's name.
"I thought it was awesome, I thought it was great and as I read it I read about the character that... Ry, Ryan," Ford says with hesitation. "Ryan."
"It's Ryan," Gosling replies, causing everyone to laugh.
Ford continued his story and the next time he had to say Gosling's name, pretended he had forgotten it again.
ET caught up with the duo at the junket for their upcoming sci-fi film, where the Star Wars alum revealed which one of Gosling's films he most admires.
"Everything I've seen him do was a challenge well met. It was more than I thought you could possibly do," Ford shared. "I mean, the discipline to learn all the dancing, the singing and the keyboard [in La La Land]… but also [films like] The Place Beyond the Pines. I've been watching him for years and I really admire what he's done."
