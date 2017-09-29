Harrison Ford Hilariously Forgets Ryan Gosling's Name -- Watch!

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling may have worked together on Blade Runner 2049, but that doesn’t mean they're best buds.

The co-stars appeared on an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, where the 75-year-old actor was explaining how he got involved in the Blade Runner sequel when he jokingly blanked for a moment on Gosling's name.

"I thought it was awesome, I thought it was great and as I read it I read about the character that... Ry, Ryan," Ford says with hesitation. "Ryan."

"It's Ryan," Gosling replies, causing everyone to laugh.