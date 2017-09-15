Harry Dean Stanton, 'Big Love' and 'Pretty in Pink' Actor, Dies at 91

Harry Dean Stanton, the veteran actor known for his roles in Big Love and Pretty in Pink, died Friday afternoon from natural causes at the age of 91, ET has learned.

Stanton died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Stanton's agent.

With more than 190 credits to his name, Stanton's career spanned over 60 years. He was most recently seen on the Twin Peaks revival, in which he portrayed Carl Rodd.

His film credits also include The Godfather Part II, The Green Mile, Alien, Red Dawn, Alpha Dog, Paris, Texas, Escape From New York and The Open Road. Stanton also appeared in a handful of TV series, including CBS' Gunsmoke, Two and a Half Men, The Andy Griffith Show and Dead Man's Walk.