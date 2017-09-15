Harry Dean Stanton, 'Big Love' and 'Pretty in Pink' Actor, Dies at 91
Harry Dean Stanton, the veteran actor known for his roles in Big Love and Pretty in Pink, died Friday afternoon from natural causes at the age of 91, ET has learned.
Stanton died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Stanton's agent.
With more than 190 credits to his name, Stanton's career spanned over 60 years. He was most recently seen on the Twin Peaks revival, in which he portrayed Carl Rodd.
His film credits also include The Godfather Part II, The Green Mile, Alien, Red Dawn, Alpha Dog, Paris, Texas, Escape From New York and The Open Road. Stanton also appeared in a handful of TV series, including CBS' Gunsmoke, Two and a Half Men, The Andy Griffith Show and Dead Man's Walk.
Two documentaries about the actor were also made, Harry Dean Stanton: Crossing Mulholland in 2011 and 2013's Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction. One of his last films, Lucky, will be released at the end of this month and his final project, Frank and Ava, is in post-production.
In addition to his work as an actor, music was always a passion for Stanton. His music career spanned decades, singing and playing the guitar, including his years of performances fronting the eclectic Harry Dean Stanton Band.
Upon finding out the news of his death, his former Pretty in Pink and Two and a Half Men co-star, Jon Cryer, expressed his sadness on Twitter.
Harry Dean is survived by family and friends who loved him.