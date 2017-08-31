Harry Styles Dedicates Performance to Manchester Attack Survivor, Meets Her After the Show -- See the Pic!

Lewis was hospitalized for multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after the bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert in May, an attack which left 22 people dead, including Lewis' best friend, Nell Jones.

After the show, where Styles performed tracks from his self-titled debut album and chatted with BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, the former One Direction member headed backstage to meet up with Lewis. The teen's sister, Georgia, later shared a pic of Styles planting a sweet kiss on her sister's cheek.