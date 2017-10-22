Harry Styles Groped Onstage By Overexcited Fans, Causing #RespectHarry to Start Trending

Sometimes, fans can get a little too excited when it comes to their faves.

At Saturday's We Can Survive Concert, the star-studded charity event raising money for breast cancer awareness, Harry Styles was aggressively grabbed on stage by some overeager fans in the front row.

In a video posted on Twitter, Styles performs his song "Kiwi," when he approaches the edge of the stage. As he dances up front, several hands grab at his chest and crotch areas, causing him to quickly back up and continue the song.