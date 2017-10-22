Harry Styles Groped Onstage By Overexcited Fans, Causing #RespectHarry to Start Trending
Sometimes, fans can get a little too excited when it comes to their faves.
At Saturday's We Can Survive Concert, the star-studded charity event raising money for breast cancer awareness, Harry Styles was aggressively grabbed on stage by some overeager fans in the front row.
In a video posted on Twitter, Styles performs his song "Kiwi," when he approaches the edge of the stage. As he dances up front, several hands grab at his chest and crotch areas, causing him to quickly back up and continue the song.
Fans took to Twitter not long after, getting the hashtag #RespectHarry trending, and letting know other fans it is not OK to grab at him the way that was shown in the video.
One upset fan wrote, "I'm in tears. Harry has created such a safe space for everyone, and this is how he's repaid? Sexual assault? I just... 😭😠 "
Others pointed out the apparent double standard of it seeming OK to grab a make performer but not a female one. "You wouldn't do it to a girl so why do you do it to him?" wrote another fan.
RELATED: Harry Styles 'Felt Very Naked' After Cutting His Hair -- Plus He Reveals His Cheeky Birthday Gift From Adele!
So far, Styles has not commented on the incident, and continued the concert as planned.
Meanwhile, his fellow One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, made a surprise appearance during concert, though the two did not reunite on stage.
RELATED: Niall Horan Gets a Scare From ‘Harry Styles’ Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres
It was a big weekend overall for charity concerts. On Saturday, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," a benefit organized by former presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
"Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal," the 31-year-old singer shared in a tweet alongside a photo of herself and the former presidents.
For more on stars reaching out to help, watch the video below!