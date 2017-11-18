Harry Styles, Miguel and More Performers Announced For Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site," he said. "The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners, from granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city."

"We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success. We look forward to the live show Monday night and the international broadcast a week later," he added of the event, which will be the most "ambitious" VS Fashion show so far.

"The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers," Razek continued. "This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history."