Harry Styles Returns to 'The X Factor U.K.' Stage For Solo Performance -- Watch!

It’s been seven years since he found life-changing fame with One Direction on The X Factor U.K., and on Saturday, Harry Styles returned to the same stage to perform for the first time without his former bandmates.

Looking dapper in a purple suit, the 23-year-old heartthrob made a special appearance on the British singing competition series to perform his latest track, “Kiwi.”

Styles previously appeared on the show with his bandmates to perform their hit, “Story of My Life,” while promoting their album Midnight Memories in 2013. They then sung on the show in December 2015, their last appearance before their hiatus.

With the group currently focused on solo music, Styles is promoting his self-titled debut album, with tour dates in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Singapore before the year’s end.