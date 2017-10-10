Harry Treadaway on the Chilling Parallels Between ‘Mr. Mercedes’ and Reality (Exclusive)

At the time of our visit, Bender, who also directed the series, said that “given the world we’re in right now, taking a look inside one of these monsters may not be such a bad thing.” While speaking with ET by phone, Treadaway echoes that sentiment. “We want the work we’re doing to have an impact on the world at large,” he says. “In a weird way, to work on something that has parallels in our world, there’s something in it to discuss and address.”

And all those real-life horrors are perhaps why a show like Mr. Mercedes, which was renewed for a second season, continuing Hodges’ story with Finders Keepers, and the many other King adaptations have resonated with audiences this year. “There’s something about the suburban horror with him, the residential nightmare that he paints so well,” Treadaway muses. “The idea that you’re living on the street with someone who could be plotting something like that is terrifying. Sadly, we’re in a world where we’ve become aware of that more and more.”

Though, it’s nothing like being in the mind of someone like that, which the actor was while filming Mr. Mercedes. Committed to the role, the actor found himself struggling to not take Hartsfield home with him each night. “Trying to not be dreaming it and think of it first thing when you wake up -- I have to say I wasn’t always successful being able to do that,” says Treadaway, who’s starting to pick up some awards season attention for his portrayal. “It was a character you really needed to get into to get under the skin of.”

The Mr. Mercedes season one finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Audience Network.